Ryan Reynolds Wishes Deadpool 2 Director A Happy Birthday With BTS Pic

Ryan Reynolds wished Deadpool 2 director David Leitch a happy birthday by sharing a message on social media with an image behind the scenes of the film.

Before the production on Deadpool 2, a director change was made in which Tim Miller left the project and John Wick co-director David Leitch came in as his replacement. Deadpool 2 by Ryan Reynolds was just as successful as the first movie with the franchise that is now under the control of Marvel Studios.

There has been no official announcement about the future of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but another sequel is inevitable. The next Deadpool project also has no director, but it would not be surprising if David Leitch returns to the helm. Ryan Reynolds wished Deadpool 2 director David Leitch a happy birthday on Twitter and shared a cool image of the two behind the scenes. You can view the Ryan Reynolds post below.

Happy birthday, Mr. @DavidMLeitch ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/2Lz9YkE6z0

– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 8 February 2020

Here is the official summary for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2:

After surviving an almost fatal bovine attack, a malformed cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) is struggling to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender, while also learning how to handle his lost sense of taste. In search of his herb for life, as well as a flux condenser, Wade has to compete against ninjas, the yakuza and a package of sexually aggressive canines while traveling around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship and taste – finding a new one taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title from World’s Best Lover.

Directed by David Leitch from a script written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Jack Kesy.

Deadpool 2 is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe