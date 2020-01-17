Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock sing Betty White Happy Birthday

Our beloved Betty White turned 98 on Friday.

And Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock formed a team to honor the comedy legend by singing a sweet and hilarious rendition of “Happy Birthday” during an Instagram post.

The Hollywood heavyweights – who played alongside White in the romantic comedy “The Proposal” from 2009 – took turns reading the verses before Sandra threw in: “Van Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan,” while Ryan replied: “Van Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy. “

Then Ryan left with a funny tangent line while Sandy kept singing the melody.

“What does Sandy do for you every year, does she like to appear and deliver your flowers? She wears black socks and a dozen gold bracelets – exactly as you asked. I doubt it.”

Sandy ended with an air kiss and a birthday wish, while Ryan pretended to cry.

View the fantastic tribute below.

The post – which had nearly 2 million views per hour – was a great tribute to the acting icon, which holds the Guinness world record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer, who had first started a variety show called “Hollywood in Television” in 1949.

Her most memorable twists and turns came when she portrayed Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund in “Golden Girls”. She found happiness again with the “Hot in Cleveland” sitcom.

She also has the title of being the oldest celebrity to host Saturday Night Live, which she did to perfection in 2010, winning her an outstanding guest actress in a comedy series Emmy, bringing her total Emmy wins to eight.

And she can add to her stock because she shows no signs of delay.

“Retirement isn’t in my vocabulary, they won’t lose me that way,” Betty said famously.

View here some of Twitter’s great tribute to Betty:

Happy birthday to Queen Dame Betty White !!!! 98 and FABULOUS !!!! #BettyWhite #WhiteHot pic.twitter.com/8Mf1ECpmaV

– Katie Ussin (@KatieUssin) January 17, 2020

Happy 98th birthday for everyone Sweetheart and America’s grandmother Betty White. 💕🎂🥳🎉🎈

#BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/lSLiOe9JTI

– “Anne of Maine” (@AnneFromMaine) January 17, 2020

When you see #BettyWhite trending and discover that she is still living on this earth and living her best life 98 years young pic.twitter.com/hV6FHTJ7v7

– DKT (@darleneturner53) January 17, 2020

To the sweetest girl in the world. Congratulations honey! I love you. #BettyWhite @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/kmC5V3IWyT

– Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 17, 2020

Congratulations on #MohammadAli, @michelleobama and #BettyWhite (98 today!), Three fierce forces of nature that inspire us all to work towards our dreams and never give up.

– Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 17, 2020

January 17 our GOLDEN GIRL becomes Betty White 98. #TheGoldenGirls #BettyWhite #ClassicTV pic.twitter.com/Ybuu8FaAd3

– Leesa’s Classics (@Leesas_Classics) January 16, 2020

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

more LOL moments

Blake vividly wishes Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday like Only She Could