Ryan McCartan accuses former pigeon Cameron of cheating him

Ryan McCartan seemed to call former fiancee Deaf Cameron for alleged infidelity.

The musician and Cameron’s former “Liv and Maddie” costar decided to do an “Ask Me Anything” session on his Instagram Story Thursday, where fans were told “juicier the better” when it came to their questions. Although it was a seemingly innocent Q, he didn’t seem to hesitate to throw his ex under the bus.

“What is your most proud moment?” his fan asked.

“Within two weeks, my fiance cheated and left me, I almost died of food poisoning and Donald Trump was elected president,” he began. “I really did not think I could save that part of my life. I am proud of the light that came out of darkness, my ability to survive and the anger and sadness I had to change into positive life and change a new way forward. “

Although he did not name Dove, McCartan confirmed their split in October 5, 2016 – a month before the 2016 elections. At the time, he revealed the news by simply saying, “Pigeon has decided that this relationship is not what she wants. We keep still a lot from each other. Please be sensitive, because this is painful. “

She also sent a tweet that same day with the text: “Thank you for your support and full hearts in this very intense and human time. There is a lot of love between Ryan and me. Life is beautiful and long.”

Cameron still has to respond to his claim immediately and TooFab has contacted her representative for comments. However, she seemed to be wiping her ex by tweeting a meme with the text “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to determine how others see you. The wrong information feels unfair, but stays above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you. “

She shared the message and simply added: “beautiful.”

She also went to Instagram to share a new photo with her current friend, Thomas Doherty, who called him an “earth angel” for how he helped celebrate her birthday earlier this week.

“Only photo evidence of an incredible anniversary of adventure & surprises orchestrated by this earthly angel,” she wrote the sweet snap. “17 hours of cake, pancakes, balloons, flowers, water sports on a private boat / lake, arcades, pizza, ice cream, a whole laser game course for ourselves (surprise me with lots of friends / family, some of which I had in a year or more not seen, everything to cause laser gaming, because I love it. “

“Finishing the day in my favorite little (secret) late-night cafe for apple cider & pool. I drove all the way through LA, kept myself in the dark until the last moment, organized down to the smallest detail,” she continued. “I mean, what a man. What I’ve ever done to earn this kind of love, I’ll be wondering all my life.”

Cameron opened about her relationship with Ryan in an interview with Seventeen in 2019.

“It was my first real real relationship, and it was on screen and off screen,” she told the publication. “I didn’t make much of what I experienced in that first relationship, the very low lows, public. I had the impression that I always had to make everything look perfect and my partner absolutely put it in my ear. People thought I had a lot shared, but I hardly shared anything. “

From her new dick, she added: “My relationship with Thomas is different from anything I have ever experienced from the start with a different human right. I know this is cheesy, but frankly, from the moment we met , it felt like the earth moved for both of us. “