Ryan Andrews jokes that if he wins Dancing with the Stars, he will ask the question

Ryan Andrews, who dances with the stars, joked that if he won the show, he would make a proposal to his ten-year-old girlfriend.

The Fair City star also admitted that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his former co-star and DWTS finalist Johnny Ward and return to a big, juicy story.

Ryan, 26, raved that his child treasure Michaela O’Neill is the first thing he’s looking for once he ends his live performances on a Sunday evening.

And when asked if he would ask her if he was fulfilling his dream of winning the show, he said to Irish Daily Mirror: “We’ll see. It’s a good campaign, maybe I’ll do it too.

“Give me the votes and I’ll ask the question.”

Suppressing all fears that the “Severe Curse” might affect their relationship, he raved about their previous support and said, “We’ve known each other since we were 11.

Dancing With The Stars 2020: Actor Ryan Andrews with pro dancer Giulia Gotta at the first live show

(Image: Kyran O'Brien)

“We have been together for about 10 years.

“She knows I’ve always wanted to do this. She’s more nervous than I am now.

“Even there, when I see her, I would always like to do something for the panto I tell her, are you nervous? ‘? “and she says,” I can’t breathe. “

“She loves it and it’s great to see her support me with my mother, father and mother every Sunday.

“They are the people you look at at the end of every dance …”

However, the actor, who plays Sean Cassidy on RTE’s soap, said he hoped his fans would come back in the voting rounds, but admitted that his work colleagues have worked so far more than they have supported.

Dancing With The Stars 2020: Actor Ryan Andrews with pro dancer Giulia Gotta at the first live show

(Image: Kyran O'Brien)

He said, “Hopefully. Fair City has a large fan base, especially across the country, and for the past ten years you’d think people … (vote).

“Now I don’t get any support from the cast – I just get slagged by them.

“You just slag in the WhatsApp group, and all the photos of the tan and the slag go in there.

The Dublin-born actor, who has grown up in the series for the past decade, said he hoped to take some major storylines with him on return, and admitted that his character had been “slow” lately.

He said: “I would absolutely love that. My character was a little slow there. I’ve done a few storylines, but nothing big in the last year.

“So yes, maybe Sean is starting to dance. I dont know. I would do everything. I look forward to going there again. It has already been confirmed a few weeks in May. As soon as the show is over, I’ll film again. I can’t wait because I love that too. That is the passion. “

