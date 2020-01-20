Rwanda to launch multi-million person learning and meeting center

The republic of Rwanda, a central African country which is currently known as the “Singapore of Africa” ​​has become the center of attraction. Known for its beautiful hills, its magnificent landscapes and its warm and friendly inhabitants.

President Paul Kagame has transformed Rwanda into a more technological and developed country. The capital (Kigali) is the cleanest city in Africa. The government has put in place a ban on the use of plastic bags / sachets for environmental protection.

The latest to be added is the launch of a multi-million dollar public garden with underground libraries in its capital Kigali. The garden is located on the roof of the library. There will be benches in the middle of the green area where you can sit and study, read a book or relax.

Visitors will enjoy free wifi internet from the internet in the garden. The installation will be open to everyone.

Check the installation images below: