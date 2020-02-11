RVSPCA will reopen after an eight-week repair

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Valley SPCA reopened on Monday after being closed for about eight weeks for basic repairs that cost around $ 300,000

The group currently has about 15 cats in the building, some of which are adopted within an hour.

They plan to re-invite dogs on the 18th.

They add that the weather made the project difficult, but they’re happy to be back in action.

“We are really very grateful to the community in general. Everyone was committed and really helped, and people made donations to get us back on our feet, ”said Suzanne Cresswell, RVSPCA director of philanthropy and community engagement.

If you want to drop by to meet some furry friends, the RVSPCA is open from 12 noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

