Ruthless Rafa Nadal keeps rolling at the Australian Open - 5 things you missed on day six

Two other top ten players followed Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open on another day of massacre at Melbourne Park.

The number 1 in the world, Rafa Nadal, won the fourth round with a direct victory over his friend Pablo Carreno Busta and lost only seven games.

The Spaniard meets the winner of the night game between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachenov.

Here we take a look at the key moments and results that happened during your stay in the UK.

Karolina Pliskova is the tallest seed that runs out, leaving only five top ten seeds

Pliskova is the last start in the women’s draw

(Photo: ROB PREZIOSO / EPA-EFE / REX)

Czech number 2 were lost 7-6 and 7-6 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while number 6 Bencic won only one game against number 28 Anett Kontaveit in just 49 minutes.

Donna Vekic lost 7-5 and 6-3 against number 56 in the world. Iga Swiatek and the former champions Williams, Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki went out of the race.

When asked about the shock results, Bencic said: “There are upsets, and I think it’s normal because it’s tennis and tennis is very unpredictable. I don’t care who wins. “

But Simona Halep is still in the race

Halep is still strong

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Home favorite Ash Barty is now the favorite to win the title, but the Wimbledon champion, who defeated Harriet Dart in the third round, is also in the race.

The Romanian beat Yulia Putintseva 6: 1, 6: 4 and thus reached the fourth round.

She was a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open twice in 2014 and 2015, but has never been in the last four.

The two-time Grand Slam winner said, “I don’t focus on others, as you know. I know that anything can happen at this level, so sometimes I’m a little stressed out, sometimes I’m relaxed because anything can happen.

“If I’m still in the tournament, it’s a good thing.”

Rafa is pretty in pink

Nadal only lost seven games in his win

(Image: Getty Images)

The world’s number 1 showed no mercy for his friend Pablo Carreno Busta in a devastating 6-1 6-2 6-4.

“It was without a doubt my best match of the tournament so far,” he said. “Sorry for Paolo.

“We know how things work. When we go to court, we are professionals and we do our best.”

If he treats his friends like this, what will he be like in the fourth round when he faces his enemy Nick Kyrgios, who will later face the Russian Karen Khachenov?

The Spaniard and the Australian have a running feud, but Nadal claimed that his opponent would not worry him.

“I really don’t care, I’m here to play tennis,” said Nadal.

“Both players are great players. Nick is always excited to play at home and Karen is a great player. “

Britain’s poor Australian Open got worse

Murray and Skupski are eliminated in the second round

(Image: 2020 Getty Images)

No single British player reached the third round. And now Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are also No. 14 seeds in doubles after falling 4: 6: 7: 6: 7: 6 despite a brave fight against the American duo Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey

The Anglo-Scottish pairing, who had a split in the last set, saved six match balls before a huge ace from Querrey hit the line on the seventh.

No. 11 seed Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are still competing.

Pat Cash jumps to defend his Australian compatriot John Millman after claiming the cheat

The surprising claim was made against Millman

(Image: DAVE HUNT / EPA-EFE / REX)

Millman’s dramatic five-set loss to Roger Federer was still mentioned at Melbourne Park today – as was the accusation that he manipulated the ball.

Maria Sharapova’s former coach Sven Groeneveld went to Twitter during the marathon game to question Millman’s tactics of rubbing the ball on his sweaty shirt before serving.

The Dutchman asked: “Is it legal in tennis, I know that it is not in other ball sports like cricket and baseball? Do we have a rule in tennis?”

Cash leapt to Millman’s defense

But the 1987 Wimbledon champion replied, “It’s absolute crap.” Rubbing the ball on a sweaty shirt has little, if any, effect on the ball at all.

“It’s more about smoothing the ball’s skin. For some players, it becomes a habit.

“John Newcombe and many of our great champions used to work when the ball quality was probably not so good.”