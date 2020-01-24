Rutgers University appointed its first black president, Jonathan Holloway, in the school’s 253-year history. Halloway will take office later this year.

Holloway is unanimously appointed by the University’s Board of Governors on Tuesday (January 21) and is the 21st President of the institution.

He made an emotional and touching speech, thinking about a call he had years ago with his late mother while attending graduate school.

Holloway held back the tears and told his mother what he thought of a potential job offer from Rutgers.

Although he was not offered a position as a doctoral student at the renowned university, this moment would pave the way for his future. “If you didn’t know, my hope paid off this time,” he said, “Mom, I got the job.”

The newly elected president said he was most interested in the job because the university is performing and motivating to do “life-changing research.”

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy tweeted his excitement days before the official Rutgers announcement.

Delighted that @RutgersU will appoint Jonathan Holloway, Provost of @NorthwesternU, as President. In our discussions, Dr. Holloway clearly demonstrated that he has the vision and experience to put students’ needs first and take Rutgers to the next level

– Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 19, 2020

Rutgers announced Holloway’s presidency on Twitter and called him an “outstanding historian, author and academic administrator”.

Jonathan Holloway has been named 21st President of Rutgers University.

The eminent historian, author, and academic administrator will take over as President on July 1, 2020 after successfully serving in Northwestern and Yale. pic.twitter.com/tjWgHxsw2S

– Rutgers University (@RutgersU) January 21, 2020

The step to replace the current president of the university Robert Barchi, came after he announced his retirement to start in July.

Most recently, Holloway served as Provost at Northwestern University and was also the first black dean at Yale College.

Before completing his full five-year tenure in 2017, he resigned early in 2016, a year after Yale experienced heightened racist tensions when a school committee warned students against offensive Halloween costumes (black faces, turbans, American hats) Native to wear).

Black Yale students were dissatisfied with Holloway’s many days of silence about the racist incidents, including a protest. He later apologized to the students.

The newly appointed president received his bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Stanford and a degree in history from Yale.

He will take up his presidency on July 1, 2020.

(Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

