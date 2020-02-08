Russo Brothers win the film Showman of the Year Award for “Avengers: Endgame”

The Russo Brothers have recently been awarded the Motion Picture Showman of the Year for their work on Marvel Studios ’Avengers: Endgame.

The Russo Brothers had a tough time ahead of concluding the first ten years of Marvel Cinematic Universe stories with the last two Avengers films. Avengers: Endgame not only received rave reviews, but it is now also the most profitable film of all time. Avengers: Endgame recently won two Critics ’Choice Awards for the best action film and visual effects during the award season. This weekend, Avengers: Endgame is responsible for Best Visual Effects at this year’s Academy Awards.

Now the Russo Brothers have received some love from the ICG Publicists Guild. In a recent Instagram post, Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers thanked the guild and others for winning the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. You can see the post of the Russo Brothers and what they had to say below.

“Thank you very much to the ICG Publicists Guild for presenting the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. We are forever grateful to the incomparable PR and marketing teams of Disney and Marvel for bringing #AvengersEndgame to such historic highlights. “

Do you think the Russo Brothers will ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments below!

Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

The post Russo Brothers Win the film Showman Of The Year Award for “Avengers: Endgame” was the first to appear on Heroic Hollywood.