Russian pro-Putin leader praises “brave” Trump and offers to fly entire political party to Mar-a-Lago

The leader of a nationalist party in Russia has offered to fly his members to the private home of Donald Trump in Florida to celebrate the US President’s “victory” accusation.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, head of the pro-Putin Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), made the offer in a tweet on Saturday morning in which he also congratulated Mr. Trump, who he described as “brave” and the “strongest” president in the American history.

It came after Mr. Trump was acquitted by Republicans in the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress after trying to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival.

“Dear @realDonaldTrump, I congratulate you on your victory in the Senate and the failure of mean and false accusations against you. Today you are the model leader of a huge modern state and the strongest president the US has ever had, “said Mr. Zhirinovsky, described as the extreme right and an anti-Semite.

“You are a brave man and you can make America great again. We are outraged by Mrs Pelosi’s actions. Her behavior was inappropriate. It was smart of you to refuse to shake her hand. We were shocked by the insidious act of the republican Romney, who voted against you.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

“All members of the LDPR group are ready to fly to the US to increase your success. We offer you a dinner at our expense in Miami, where your beautiful Mar-a-Lago estate is located. “

Mr. Zhirinovsky’s remark came only a few hours after an encouraged Mr. Trump went on a firing party of government officials who, according to him, were against him during his removal sentence.

Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, two important witnesses in the case against the president, were fired on Friday evening, as well as Mr Vindman’s brother, Yevgeny, a lawyer in the National Security Council.

If Mr Trump accepted Mr Zhirinovsky’s offer for a dinner in Mar-a-Lago, this would probably be a violation of the emoluments clause, preventing presidents from receiving a gift or payment from foreign officials.

However, Mr Trump has already angrily denounced the rule as the “fake emoluments clause”.

