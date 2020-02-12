Russian Prankster can be sentenced to 5 years in prison for posing as a coronavirus victim in Metro

The defendant’s lawyer, Alexei Popov, told the Russian state news agency TASS, however, that Dzhaborov was actually trying to raise awareness of the corona virus through the joke.

The “joke” was intended to raise awareness against the deadly disease that killed more than a thousand victims. Credit: Twitter

A man was arrested in Russia after he decided to “joke” people in a metro by pretending to be hit by the deadly corona virus.

In a video of the insensitive joke that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen pretending to swoon and faint in a moving Moscow metro. The man continues to fight with attacks and muscle twitches to convince his fellow passengers that he was indeed the victim of the new corona virus, a viral epidemic that has cost more than a thousand lives in China.

The incident has disrupted springs in Russia. A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of the Interior, Irina Volk, issued a statement about the incident in which she said: “Compliclices shouted sentences about the presence of a dangerous viral infection … that caused panic among passengers”.

Когда пранк вышел из-под контроля! . pic.twitter.com/fmT17RUijQ

– ВЕСТИ (@vesti_news) 10 February 2020

The man was identified as a Tajiskistani subject named Karomatullo Dzhaborov.

According to a report in the CNN, the man was later booked by the police and detained for “suspicion of criminal hooliganism.” If he is convicted, the joker is in prison for five years. Two of his henchmen have also been identified.

The video appeared on Twitter on February 2 and quickly spread to other platforms. However, since the police action, the video has been removed from most platforms, including the microblog site.

However, the defendant’s lawyer, Alexei Popov, told the Russian state news agency TASS that Dzhaborov was actually trying to raise “awareness” about the corona virus through the joke. He said the “joke” video had to be viewed in conjunction with the other Dzhaborov content for better clarity.

