Russian ex-prison officer caught for extortion shoots himself to death in court

Uliana Solopova, a spokeswoman for the Moscow court, confirmed the incident and said the court tried to find out how Sviridov had managed to get hold of a weapon. Russian courts generally have metal detectors and guards at the entrance.

PTI

Last updated: 12 February 2020, 11:01 PM IST

Moscow: A former Russian senior official allegedly suffering from advanced cancer committed suicide with a shot in the chest on Wednesday, shortly after receiving a three-year prison sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported.

Viktor Sviridov, former head of the prison department’s transport department, was accused of extorting 10 million rubles ($ 160,000) from Deputy Head of Service, Alexander Sapozhnikov, according to local media reports.

The case had attracted little media attention until Sviridov shot himself shortly after the verdict was pronounced Wednesday afternoon at the Chertanovo district court in Moscow.

Uliana Solopova, a spokeswoman for the Moscow court, confirmed the incident and said the court tried to find out how Sviridov had managed to get hold of a weapon. Russian courts generally have metal detectors and guards at the entrance.

Alexander Kotelnitsky, lawyer for Sviridov, told Russian news agencies that his client had suffered a late stage of cancer.

. (TagsToTranslate) court