Russia fines Twitter and Facebook for storing data abroad

A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced social networking giants Twitter and Facebook for failure to comply with a Russian law requiring them to store user data of Russian citizens in the country.

A court hit US-based companies with fines of four million rubles (approximately $ 63,000) each for failing to move their servers containing Russian user data to Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

You have 10 days to appeal.

AFP contacted Twitter and said the company had not commented on court decisions.

Both companies have had a longstanding dispute with the Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor since the enactment of a law in 2014, according to which messaging services, search engines and websites for social networks must store Russian data in Russia.

Russia has already blocked the telegram messaging app and the professional LinkedIn network, although the former is still widely available in the country.

Twitter and Facebook are widely used by the political opposition in Russia, and activists have raised concerns that localizing data in Russia makes them vulnerable to law enforcement.

Russia has launched many unrest cases of extremism and incitement after users of the country’s popular UK social media network republished news about political protests or xenophobic images.

In some cases, Internet users have been arrested.

A recent report by rights groups Agora and Roskomsvoboda said that 200 law enforcement measures against “internet activity” had been initiated in 2019, and the courts were sentenced to 38 prison terms after criminal convictions.

Another new law passed in December allows Russia to reduce Internet traffic from international servers in order to achieve what Vladimir Putin has called “sovereign Internet”.

State Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor said Thursday that the new decision against Twitter and Facebook was the first step in enforcing this law, adding that companies still had to move their servers, Russian authorities reported.

If they refuse to cooperate over the next year, they will be fined a second fine of 18 million rubles, the regulator said, the TASS agency said.

The Russian watchdog initiates administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter

