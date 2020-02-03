Rush Limbaugh announces advanced diagnosis of lung cancer

Conservative talk radio presenter Rush Limbaugh announced his diagnosis of “advanced lung cancer” during an episode of his show.

The radio presenter and political commentator told his audience that on some days he might not be able to do his show while being treated for diagnosis.

It remains unclear what type of lung cancer he has, or the prognosis.

Limbaugh, 69, has been a prominent and powerful proponent of Donald Trump, even after he had expressed some unrest with the president in the past.

He has been running his radio show, The Rush Limbaugh Show, for over three decades, after it first premiered in 1988.

During that time, the show grew into the top rated talk radio show in the United States, and a powerful tool for mobilizing conservative public sentiment.

