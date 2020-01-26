Rupert Murdoch will launch BBC Radio 4 rival while the corporation suffers funding cuts

According to reports, Rupert Murdoch will launch a rival for BBC Radio 4, called Times Radio.

News UK, part of the media mogul’s empire, will announce a new radio channel funded by the marketing budget for The Times titles.

According to The Telegraph, writers such as Giles Coren will host the “opinion-driven” program in an attempt to attract a rich metropolitan audience.

Times Radio does not intend to interrupt the programs with advertising, and the main purpose of the station will be to attract young subscribers to The Times.

The radio channel will launch in the spring and is the most direct competitor the BBC has faced, at a time when the corporation is having to cut budgets to finance license fees for people over 75.

Radio 4 said in October that it lost 300,000 listeners compared to the previous year, amid growing pressure from rivals such as LBC and TalkRadio from News UK.

Several of the BBC’s flagship programs are also experiencing problems, with BBC1 This Week already eliminated and News2 from BBC2 facing budget cuts. Victoria Derbyshire said she only discovered that her program was being canceled after reading a report in The Times.

The BBC has to save £ 800 million throughout the corporation, of which £ 80 million will come from BBC News.

News UK, which has not disputed the story, told The Independent that they would not comment on the report.

.