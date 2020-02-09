RuPaul praises the beautiful penis of Pete Davidson for the make-over of the SNL drag

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z3hTmvKe0A (/ embed)

Knowing that RuPaul would be on Saturday Night Live, it was only a matter of time before one of the cast got a drag makeover – and Pete Davidson got the luck of the draw.

In a sketch for the show, Pete’s sketch character landed Chad on a new adventure after he caught Ru’s eye on a photo shoot and was immediately called the new face of drag.

The stoner who stumbled through life with a strange ease, received a crash course to become the perfect queen, was placed a few centimeters high, a full face of makeup and a completely new body.

… Although Chad has clearly spent quite some time on the breasts.

When it arrived, Chad got a bit of a wake-up call when he decided to stick his penis with tape on his stomach with tape instead of between his legs.

“No bump, no bump, the mess goes into the trunk … Oh Chad, you have to stick it up and down, not up and for,” Ru then informs him. “That said, you have a beautiful penis.”

Chad gets the ultimate makeover from RuPaul (Photo: NBC)

RuPaul is looking for the person to continue his legacy (Photo: NBC)

Good to see that NDE is still present and correct.

“Oh, thanks!” Chad tells him back.

The results were actually quite incredible – although we were not completely sold on Chad’s cushion technology.

Talk about fast training in towing! (Photo: NBC)

Meet the new Real Housewife of New Jersey (Photo: NBC)

He was also a bit shocked when he discovered that RuPaul was actually a dragging man … so no observation points either.

In a glittering glitter dress, he was told to set up his best moves for the cameras and he immediately fell to the craft service table.

Some people were clearly not meant for Sissy That Walk in this life.

Ru organized this week’s SNL prior to launching the launch of Drag Race season 12 and was accompanied by Justin Bieber as his musical gamble.

Never a combo that we thought we would see on the screen, but it was definitely one for the books.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on Sky Comedy in the UK.





