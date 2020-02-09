RuPaul gives Pete Davidson a Drag Queen makeover on SNL

Pete Davidson got a crash course in drag on Saturday Night Live!

The cast member reproduced his role of apathetic Chad in a sketch starring host RuPaul from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who decided to take him under his wings and give him a drag queen makeover.

RuPaul called Davidson’s Chad the “future of towing” and first looked carefully at his new subject.

“You, boy. Have you ever dragged?” he asked.

“No, only weed and pills,” Chad answered.

“There is a queen in you, Chad,” RuPaul told him. “She only needs a crown.”

Hilarity followed when Chad misunderstood the first instruction, so the host complimented him on his … “beautiful penis.” RuPaul then had him model some fake breasts.

“How do you feel?” he asked.

“Gay,” Chad answered.

“Perfect!” Said RuPaul.

Regarding Chad’s answer to his new makeover and the prospects of becoming the biggest drag queen in the world … well, he is Chad.

Justin Bieber was the musical guest of the show.

He first released and released his new song “Yummy” on live TV Quavo to execute ‘Intentions’.

