TV actress Rupali Bhosle is in a happy space with her friend Ankit Magare and her Instagram feed is proof of this fact.

Both recently established an official relationship on social networks.

Rupali Bhosle shared a post with Beau Ankit Magare and it’s all about love

“I just want to be with you twice and NOW,” Rupali wrote on Instagram, along with a picture showing Ankita hugging.

Ankit shared the same image.

“Love is # happy together. # LetsCreateMemoriesTogether .. @rupalibhosle,” he tagged the picture.

In an interview with TimesOfIndia.com, this couple talked about their bond and revealed that it was Rupali who descended to her knees and designed Ankita.

After receiving immense love from fans, Rupali said, “I feel the love they give, and I am responsible to believe it. Audience love is the only thing that matters most. ‘ “

