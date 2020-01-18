Runway repair at Indore airport forces Air India to cancel flight to Dubai

Indore: Runway repair work at IAA-managed Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport has forced Air India to cancel its flight from Dubai from the city for three months, effective February 1, said a source on Saturday.

The airline said, however, that it was “taking the necessary steps” to ensure that the flight continued to operate on schedule.

The national carrier operates from Indore a daily non-stop service to Dubai and back.

In a statement released on Saturday, Air India president and chief executive officer Ashwani Lohani said the airline was in “consultation” with the Airports Authority of India on the matter.

“Due to the runway repair work at Indore Airport, the Air India Dubai-Indore flight is affected,” said Lohani.

“The airline (is) in consultation with the Indian Airports Authority (on this matter) and is taking the necessary measures to ensure the continuation of this flight,” he added.

According to a source, the national carrier was forced to cancel its Dubai-Indore flight and the Indore-Delhi connection for three months, starting on February 1 due to the repair work on the runway.

However, as the repair work needs to be done overnight, the Indore-Dubai flight, which leaves during the day, will continue to operate on schedule, he said.

The source said that Air India also offered an option to passengers traveling to Indore to book their flights to Delhi or Mumbai from Dubai, from where they will route them to their destination on their home network.

“We have been informed by the authorities of Indore airport that they are trying to give a special authorization to Air India to operate a Dubai-Indore flight. If we obtain this authorization, the flight will be reinstated,” added the source.

