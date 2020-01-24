Rune Factory 4 Special will be released in February and will be released in the archive version

XSEED Games has announced that Marvelous’ Rune Factory 4 Special will be released on February 25th in North America and on February 28th in Europe and Australia. This follows a delay in the past month that had predicted February would be the likely new release month. Rune Factory 4 Special is physically released in two editions, a standard edition for $ 39.99 and an archive edition for $ 59.99.

The Archival Edition includes the following:

160-page art book measuring 5.8 x 8.2 inches with works by Minako Iwasaki from Rune Factory 1 to 4, Rune Factory: Frontier and Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny. Official soundtrack CD with 33 tracks from the original release and 3 new tracks. “Swimsuit Day” DLC that adds an option to display characters in their swimsuits. Premium custom box with original illustration by Minako Iwasaki.

Rune Factory 4 Special is a revision of the original action RPG, released in 2013 for Nintendo 3DS. This version of the game features HD graphics, new cut scenes, a new difficulty option and Newlywed mode. In addition, both English and Japanese voice output will be considered if you are interested in such things.

If you’re still at the fence of the game, XSEED will be broadcasting live streams of the game tomorrow, January 24th, at 8:00 p.m. EST, and they will give away copies of the Archival Edition. In the meantime, watch a new trailer.

Tell us if you want to pick up Rune Factory 4 Special! And don’t forget that a brand new entry, Rune Factory 5, is expected to appear on Nintendo Switch again this year.

