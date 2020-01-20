Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sport

After the Portland Trail Blazers recently took over Trevor Ariza, it looked like the team was trying to make a late advance for the playoffs.

This might still be true, but there could have been other reasons for closing the deal, particularly finding a way for the great man Hassan Whiteside to fall under the NBA’s luxury tax.

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, it would be enough if Whiteside, along with Mario Hezonja or Wenyen Gabriel, fell victim to a team that needed a star to expire contracts to avoid luxury tax punishment.

However, it could be difficult to part with Whiteside as it has a very solid season.

Whiteside ranks fourth in the league in rebounds per game (14.0) and leads the league in blocks per game (3.0).

He also scores an average of 15.5 points per game while shooting 59 percent out of the field.

After the Western Conference Finals last season, the trail blazers weren’t the season they hoped for.

They are currently 18-26 years old and sit three games behind number 8 in the west, the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the advent of teams like the Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns, the Trail Blazers will have to make some decisions in the near future.

The big Jusuf Nurkic is still recovering and making positive progress after a devastating leg injury last season. There was speculation as to when he might come back to court.

There have been previous reports that Nurkic was aiming to return in February, but that will all depend on whether the Trail Blazers can hang around in the playoff race.