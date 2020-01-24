Photo: Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns don’t buy a big man, Aron Baynes, but the team remains open to the opportunity to trade him until close of trading.

Andre Drummond and Steven Adams remain some of the big names in the center, but Baynes is “one of the most fascinating”.

When a team reaches its retail price, the suns would consider a move, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Baynes is in the last year of his contract and hits a career high with 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shoots 49.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point.

Therefore, his expiring contract and production in court make him a valuable trading item.

The Suns currently ranks eleventh in the west with a record of 18-26, 2.5 games from the final.

This raises the question of whether the suns will be buyers or sellers at the close of trading.

Trading Baynes would not completely reduce the team’s playoff chances, but it would be a significant loss in rotation.

The Suns could try to pass it on to a team that needs the depth of the forecourt as long as the price meets their requirements.