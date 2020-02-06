Rumors: Dallas Mavericks tried to trade for Danny Green

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 22: Los Angeles Lakers Guard LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers Guard Danny Green (14) celebrate a basket during an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on the 22nd October 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Los Angeles Lakers had bought Marcus Morris, the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly tried to act for Danny Green, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

The Mavericks would like Green for his defense, championship pedigree, and locker room presence for the playoffs.

The Mavericks pursued Green in the off-season, but ultimately signed with the Lakers.