[RUMOR] Switch Pro will launch a new Nvidia custom GPU

Nintendo and Nvidia have been working together for several years. The couple chose the Tegra X1 chipset as the SoC that powers the flagship switch. Rumors are now circulating that the two companies are working hard on a new, customized version of the chipset that will be at the heart of the much-rumored “Switch Pro”.

The Switch Pro is said to be a brand new version of the flagship Switch, which is said to be more powerful than today’s system. While rumors have been circulating about him for a year, the latest rumor paints a pretty interesting picture. So far, Switch Pro was expected to be significantly more powerful than the current switch. However, the new rumor assumes that the new, custom chipset is more on the humble side of the spectrum than on a massive evolution.

This alleged new processor is said to be based on Nvidia’s Volta architecture. This is two generations higher than the Maxwell architecture that the existing Tegra X1 uses. However, this alleged new processor is not expected to offer 4K support and experience massive leaps in performance. It could probably be an increase in efficiency rather than an attempt to jump half the generation.

It is also reported that production has not started yet, which would make it difficult to achieve a release for 2020. This point of rumor is inconsistent with another rumor that surfaced a few weeks ago, suggesting that we should expect a new switch model this year.

If you’re a little confused about what’s going on, we welcome you to the beautiful world of Rumorville. It is literally impossible to pinpoint exactly which details are true or false, since they can literally turn out to be anything if they occur at all. Until Nintendo finally comes out and even officially announces that another Switch model is on the way, the existence of a Switch Pro in every function is a secret, let alone what drives it. As I always say, we just have to wait and see how the situation develops. In the meantime, just keep taking those rumors with a grain of salt (hopefully you don’t have high cholesterol in all of these stories).

It is worth noting that the Switch Lite and the second edition of the flagship Switch use modified Tegra X1 chipsets, which are coded somewhat differently than the original model. For this reason, each of these variants has a longer battery life than the original switch. For this reason, Nintendo and Nvidia have already worked on switch-specific chipset upgrades. This gives the dynamic duo the opportunity to go one step further.

