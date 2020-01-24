LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 3: Rudy Gobert # 27 of Utah Jazz treats the ball against the LA Clippers on November 3, 2019 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise / NBAE via Getty Images)

Utah’s jazz star Rudy Gobert spoke at the weekend before the European prime time game against the Mavs in the Sky Sports Arena.

Q: As a team, you only committed 11 fouls against the Pacers. How do you strike a balance between hard defense and no fouling?

RG: “It was really what we wanted to do, don’t give them free throws and don’t give them anything on the edge and don’t give them rebounds.” We made these three great. We had a few sales, but they didn’t harm us because we could run back. “

Q: If you beat the Pacers 118-88, you will have a win over one of the best Eastern Conference teams. Does it feel special to beat such a top team?

RG: “It doesn’t feel different. Every team is an NBA team. Some teams don’t have a great record but still beat some good teams. We never want to be the team that gets beaten. It doesn’t matter who we are against We try to come out with a high level of urgency and focus every night. “

Q: How does Mike Conley’s return increase jazz?

RG: “He’s a great team mate and a great player. You know we will need him if you want to win a championship. He is a big part of what we do.”

Q: You have seen an increase in your offensive production in the last few games. What triggered this improvement?

RG: “I just keep working every day. I’m just trying to improve. I also have the feeling that my teammates are really looking for me. I just have to do the right game every time. “

