Ruckus in Goa assembly after BJP MLA tables Motion with PM Modes for CAA

Congress and GFP MLAs led by opposition leader Digambar Kamat demanded that speaker Rajesh Patnekar refused the motion.

updated:February 3, 2020, 5:39 PM IST

Panaji: Congress and Goa Forward Party MLAs rushed to the source of the legislative assembly on the first day of the budget session against a motion by the ruling BJP congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bringing the Citizenship Change Act.

The ruckus began when BJP MLA Atanasio Monserratte drafted the motion to congratulate the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Amit Shah.

Congress and GFP MLAs led by opposition leader Digambar Kamat demanded that speaker Rajesh Patnekar refused the motion and said they had notified a discussion about the new citizenship law and the proposed national national register of citizens (NRC).

As the speaker let Monserratte speak, MLAs from the opposition parties got up and rushed to the source.

“This is a murder of democracy. The government is trying to resolve the issue by moving the congratulatory movement,” said GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai. In the middle of the meeting, the procedure is interrupted until 2.30 p.m.

After the House met again, opposition MLAs organized an investigation into the issue.

In the Huis van 40, the ruling BJP itself has 27 MLAs. The government led by the party is supported by two independent MLAs and an NCP legislator.

Of the remaining 10 MLAs, five are from the congress, three from the Goa Forward Party, one from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and another from an Independent.

