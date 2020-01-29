Actress Rubina Dilaik, best known for her role in the TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will now be featured in a short film entitled “Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivors”.

The film, which focuses on the issue of fethics, was directed by Rubina’s husband and actor Dilaik Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik becomes part of the following short film “Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor” by Hubben Abhinava Suklu

“Our short film“ Bareilly Ki Beti ”is inspired by the incident in Bareilly, when a couple found a living baby buried two to three feet down while digging a grave for their dead. She was rushed to the hospital and survived. The incident was reported all over the world and was so influential that I wanted to do something with Medicine Box Productions about it, people read the news and forgot a few days later, so we decided to fictualize the incident and show it for more impact. and longevity, ”Abhinav said.

Abhinav also shared his experience working with his wife Rubina.

“Rubina plays a female protagonist with Pranay Dixit and Tanya Abrol. When I talked to Rubine, her reaction was what I prayed for, she loved the script, and we were lucky to play an actor of her caliber. The biggest challenge was to make her look rustic, and I think I did it very well, because viewers will also realize who has always seen Rubin in a non-robust character. Tanya plays the role of a doctor and has also done a great job. I worked with Pranay Dixit in a film that also comes from Lucknow. I have always wanted to cast it for some of my projects because I believe it is excellent in my acting craft, ”he added.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!