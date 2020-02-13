Ru Joice! The guest judges for the next season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ have been announced

Sashay, oh, yay!

The guest judges for the 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have been announced. This list includes everything from politicians and superstar singers to Jeff Goldblum.

Guest judges announced on Thursday include: Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Winnie Harlow and gold flower.

As part of the announcement, VH1 published videos of this year’s guest judges on social media who had committed themselves to “loyalty to the resistance”.

Ocasio-Cortez shared her on Twitter: “This was absolutely a 100% great experience. I’m so excited about the new season. Thanks @RuPaulsDragRace for having me! “

In the new season, a brand new crop of 13 queens will fight for the $ 100,000 prize and all the fame associated with being the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

As previously announced, US artists are on the list of competitors, including Georgia, New York, North Carolina, and California.

The new season will premiere on February 28th on VH1.