RSS leader accuses church of exploitation and conversion of ‘ignorant and poor’ people

RSS’s general secretary, Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi, said he had no objection if someone embraced Christianity himself, that violent conversion of people should be considered a crime.

PTI

updated:February 9, 2020, 10:14 PM IST

File photo of RSS Secretary General Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Panaji: RSS General Secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi accused the church on Sunday of exploiting and converting people to Christianity by using their “ignorance and poverty.”

Joshi said he had no objection if someone embraced Christianity himself, and said that forced religious conversion of people should be considered a crime.

The RSS leader spoke during a question-answer session as part of his “Vishwaguru Bharat” lecture session here.

“If someone only understands Christianity and accepts it, then it is well and good. But you should not take advantage of someone’s ignorance or poverty by exploiting and converting them,” Joshi said.

“This is not correct. We are opposing it. We have no reason to object to someone who in turn accepts Christianity,” he said. He said that various NGOs active in the field of water conservation and forest protection will soon be followed by the church.

“If you work for saving water, why do you need a church for that? If you want to give medical services, give it, why do you have to build a church there? This is a conspiracy,” he said.

“We have no objection if you call someone to church and explain to them about the religion and then have them accept the religion,” Joshi said. “Mass conversion is wrong, just like individual conversion by luring them. Converting someone by luring them and forcing them to use violence should be considered a crime,” the RSS leader said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.