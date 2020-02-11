Rs 81,043 cr GST compensation released to States for Apr-Sep: Anurag Singh Thakur

New Delhi: The center has released Rs 81,043 crore as GST compensation to the states for April-September 2019, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, he said that the GST compensation fund has been on an upward trend since October 2019.

The GST compensation of 7,607 billion rupees was collected in October, 7,727 billion rupees in November, 8,331 billion rupees in December and 8,637 billion rupees in January.

For the 2019-20 period, the target amount that should be taken from the GST cessation was 1.09 billion rupees. Between April and December 2019, Rs 70,534 crore were collected.

The amount of GST compensation that was made available to the states for April to September 2019 was 81,043 rupees, according to Thakur.

For the 2018/19 financial year, the net compensation amounted to 95,081 rupees compared to the target of 90,000 rupees. The government released 81,141 rupees to states as compensation for the entire financial system.

For 2017-18 the net collection of cess was Rs 62,612 crore, compared to the target of Rs 61,331 crore. The amount of compensation released to states was 48,785 rupees.

Under the GST Act, states were guaranteed compensation for any loss of revenue in the first five years after the GST came into force, which entered into force on July 1, 2017.

The deficit is calculated assuming an annual growth rate of 14 percent for the GST collections by the states in the base year 2015-16.

“Compensation to States will be compensated for certain luxury and material goods in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, and the compensation will be credited to a known, non-forfeiting fund as a compensation fund for the tax on goods and services that is part of the public account of India, “said Thakur.