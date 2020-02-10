Rs 24 lakh of fake notes found on flyers, forwarded from Dubai via Pakistan

According to an official, “The Crime Branch Unit 8 had received information from central government that a flyer from Dubai would carry a huge shipment of counterfeit currency. When he responded, the team from the crime department trapped and took Shaikh to a bus stop at Mumbai International Airport.

During the search, it was found that he had 1,193 high quality banknotes with a face value of Rs 23.86 [Rs 2000]. The notes were neatly stacked in his travel bag to avoid suspicion.

During the interrogation, the Shaikh living in Kalwa informed the officials that he had gone to Dubai a few days ago to meet his brothers. He also said that the banknotes had been forwarded from Pakistan and that he had received them in Dubai.

“The grades are of very good quality and it is very difficult for an inexperienced eye to distinguish them from real ones,” said one officer.

“There are only two features missing from the seized note: one in the original, the green stripe changes color to blue when the note is tilted, but the stripe remains green in these notes. Even in the original note, the face value can only be changed as seen when the note is held up to the light; this feature was also found to be missing, “he added.

According to the criminal investigation officer, “Shaikh was arrested for possessing counterfeit currency and criminal conspiracy among the relevant sections of the IPC. He will appear in court on Monday.

“We are trying to find out where the currency comes from, who the recipient was and the purpose of the delivery,” said a detective.