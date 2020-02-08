Royals: Harry and Meghan can do a great job, says David Furnish

Harry and Meghan believe they can achieve “great philanthropic work” (photo: PA)

The “passionate” faith of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in giving back should lead the controversial couple to “do great, great philanthropic work,” said their friend David Furnish.

Harry and Meghan left the royal family last month to start a more private life with their son Archie in Canada.

Their plan is to divide their time between the UK and North America while breaking away from the public payroll and becoming financially independent.

Mr. Furnish, Sir Elton John’s husband, is a close friend of the royal couple.

The 57-year-old filmmaker from Canada spoke for the 28th annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.

He said the couple was “like family” for him and Sir Elton and that they were “excited” to see what they would do in the future.

Elton John organizes his 28th annual Oscars party (Photo: Getty Images for Harlequins)

He said: “They are now at an interesting moment in their lives.

“And I know how passionate they want to give back and they really have the feeling that they have a platform and an awareness and a chance to do really great, great philanthropic work.”

Sir Elton’s connection with Harry was made famous when he changed the words in his hit Candle In The Wind to sing Goodbye England’s Rose at the funeral of the young Prince’s mother Diana in 1997.

Mr. Furnish added: “We have a lot in common with Harry and Meghan.

“Elton and Prince Harry launched our MenStar Coalition at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, we raised money and donated money to Sentebale, the charitable work of his HIV / AIDS children in Lesotho.

“And he and Meghan both share a great love for Africa and so much of our work is based in Africa.”

Prince Harry and Sir Elton John Elton launched MenStar Coalition at the International Aids Conference

together (Photo: Rex Features)

The annual legendary viewing party of Mr. Furnish and Sir Elton have been an important part of Oscars for almost 30 years.

But the veteran singer may have to miss his own bash after being nominated, along with the old songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, for the best original song for (I Gonna) Love Me Again by the biopic Rocketman.