Royals Announce Death of Former Owner David Glass | Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The former owner of the Kansas City Royals passed away on Friday, club officials said.

David Glass died on January 9 at the age of 84, his family said. Glass had been dealing with health issues for some time when he sold the club late last year to a group led by Kansas City businessman John Sherman after almost two decades as the owner.

“Like so many Kansas Citians, I’m deeply saddened by the news of David’s death,” said Sherman. “His voice among other owners was so respected; He served and chaired several Major League Baseball committees to improve our game. His passion for baseball and his love for Kansas City were the driving force behind the success of this franchise in the field. “

Glass made his fortune as a manager at Walmart, joined the company in 1976 and eventually became the company’s CEO. He also headed the Kauffman Foundation board following the death of the original Royals owner Ewing Kauffman and led this group until the team sold it to him in April 2000.

During his time as an owner with the fans experienced many ups and downs, he put together an operations team that eventually put together teams that went to consecutive World Series seasons and won the MLB crown in 2015.

“Mr. Glass loved this game, this team and our city wholeheartedly,” said Dayton Moore, senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager at Royals. “He cared a lot about our fans and the future of baseball. Before but above all, Mr. Glass made a point of putting the family first, which he emphasized for our entire company, we are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are overjoyed that we were part of his incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his very special family. ”

Condolences began to sound soon after the news was announced.

The Mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, spoke of the “kindness and decency” that Glass would show, adding, “In a world of great egos, he is as down-to-earth and genuine as they come.”

Former Mayor Sly James said that while Glass may have been misunderstood as the owner, “this city was still very important to him.”

“He invested his time, money and treasure in the city. His emotional resources have been invested in the city, ”James told KCTV5 News. “The bottom line is, this team might not be here without David Glass. He made a significant contribution to the team being here. “

In a statement, Frank White, Royals Hall of Famer and Jackson County Executive said Glass was “a real baseball fan and family man who loved his wife and children”. His last gift to the community was “to make sure the Royals stayed in Kansas City.”

A post on the Walmart company’s Twitter account said Glass had always given priority to other people and mentioned three of his loved ones – his family, Walmart and the Royals.

