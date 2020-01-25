Royals' Alex Gordon agrees to start trading on June 16, Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Alex Gordon agreed to allow Kansas City Royals to trade on June 16, an unusual provision in his new $ 4 million one-year contract.

Gordon has spent his entire career with the Royals and has the right to block business under the Baseball Collective Agreement since he has been in the Major League for at least 10 years, including at least five years with his current team. The Royals have lost more than 100 games in each of the last two seasons and are not expected to compete against each other.

When traded, the 35-year-old outfielder will receive a $ 500,000 bet bonus to be paid by the receiving team each time he is treated. If traded, he is also entitled to a $ 500,000 performance bonus based on the tables that begin after the first trade: $ 100,000 each for $ 50, 100, 150, 200, and $ 250.

Gordon is a three-time all-star and seven-time gold glove winner. He has a number of prize pools: $ 100,000 for MVP and $ 50,000 for second to fifth place in the poll, $ 100,000 for World Series MVP, and $ 50,000 each for the All Star selection , League Championship Series MVP and winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger.

Gordon, who wanted to discuss his deal at the annual Royals fan festival on Friday, is likely to return to the right field, but will also have some time to date.

After his outstanding career in Nebraska, he was the second overall winner of the Royals in 2005. He had a slow start as he got used to professional baseball, but his move from third base to the outfield proved to be crucial to his success. He quickly became one of the game’s best defenders, and his offense finally came to light.

Gordon is among the top 10 in Royals history in several categories, including the fourth in Homern with 186 and the sixth in hits with 1,609. He is also sixth in franchise history with 738 RBIs.

