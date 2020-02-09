Royal Caribbean prohibits Chinese nationals from its ships amid worries about coronavirus

Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of The Seas cruise ship was delayed after passengers were removed with possible coronavirus symptoms (Photo: Anadolu)

Royal Caribbean has banned all Chinese subjects from its ships in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The American cruise ship company said Friday that anyone who holds passports from China, Hong Kong or Macau will be excluded from their ships – regardless of when they last visited the country and whether they were crew or passengers.

The company’s announcement comes when the death toll hits the 811 virus, obscuring the record of the Sars epidemic.

The number of confirmed cases is now almost 37,500.

Royal Caribbean said that anyone who has traveled to, from or via mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau – or has been in contact with someone who, less than 15 days before sailing – does not board the company’s ships should come under new rules.

More: Health



It said it would also screen guests with flu-like symptoms and those who are not sure if they had been in contact with people who had visited China or Hong Kong in the last 15 days.

It also delayed the departure of his Anthem of the Seas cruise from New Jersey with a day after four guests were tested by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for coronavirus. None of the four showed clinical symptoms of the virus, the company said.

The CDC had screened 27 passengers on the ship that had recently left China, as a number of boats around the world were in quarantine conditions during the outbreak.

The British honeymooner Alan Steele, who has been transferred from the cruise ship Diamond Princess to the hospital in Japan with a corona virus, says he feels good and cheerful.

Mr Steele, from Wolverhampton, was moved to the hospital on Friday, while his wife Wendy remained on board the ship.

More: World



The liner was isolated in the port of Yokohama before they returned to the sea, with 61 people taken to the hospital after having tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Lines are imposing similar restrictions and prohibiting those who have traveled to the three regions in the last 30 days, according to the Verge.

Royal Caribbean added that it would conduct “mandatory specialized health examinations” on guests who “are unsure about contact with people who have traveled from, to or through China, Hong Kong or Macau in the last 15 days,” who feel unwell or have flu-like show symptoms.

China has condemned travel bans for its citizens, while rights groups have labeled them discriminatory.

The General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has spoken out against similar prohibitions.

He said: “The WHO does not recommend restrictions on travel and trade or other measures against China.

Medical personnel move a coronavirus patient to the isolation ward in a hospital in Wuhan, China (photo: EPA)

“If someone is considering taking action, it is wrong.”

Guests with ‘fever or low blood oximetry in specialized health examinations’ are not permitted on board.

In a statement, the company said: “We have tightened our measures to protect guests and crew. These steps are intentionally conservative and we apologize for causing inconvenience to some of our guests.

“Until further notice, all ships in the fleet of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will use these health screening protocols.

“All guests refused on board due to these limitations will receive a full refund.”

The move comes amid growing concerns about anti-Asian discrimination related to the virus, which began in Wuhan, in the Chinese province of Hubei.