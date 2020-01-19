Roy Keane gives advice to Harry Maguire about the Man Utd captaincy

The center has succeeded Ashley Young as patron of United (Image: Getty)

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane told Harry Maguire that he should lead by example every day, in training and matches, after taking over the captaincy.

The summer signing of Leicester City will wear the United bracelet after the transfer of Ashley Young in January to Inter Milan, following in the footsteps of countless legends of the club.

Keane wore the bracelet between Eric Cantona and Gary Neville, and although he distrusts that newcomers receive the captaincy so soon, he believes Maguire fits very well.

When asked if Maguire is the right choice, Keane said in Sky Sports: ‘I think so. I always worry when a new player arrives at the club and is granted the captaincy.

‘For me, it doesn’t say much about the other older players in the club.

‘But he is an experienced player. He has a good age, he is obviously going to be a regular on the team and seems like a pretty decent boy.

“So, yes, it is a fairly sensible decision and will surely play an important role.”

When asked if he had any advice for Maguire, after having done the job himself for so long, Keane continued: “It’s always about the team. Don’t get distracted by the captaincy, enjoy it.

‘You don’t necessarily need the bracelet to be a leader, but you seem very proud of it.

“It’s a great responsibility, but I always tried to focus on being the best player in training, the best player during the weekend and, hopefully, the rest of the players would follow.”

