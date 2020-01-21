The best previous figure with operations in two blast furnaces, 5 and 1, was 11,504 tons, reached on November 25 last year.

Bhubaneswar: The Rourkela state steel plant (RSP) has set a new benchmark by producing 11,940 tons of hot metal, the highest in a single day.

The best previous figure with operations in two blast furnaces, 5 and 1, was 11,504 tons, reached on November 25 last year, RSP said in a statement.

The executive director, Raj Vir Singh, visited the staff and congratulated the blast furnace collective for their performance in accomplishing the feat on Monday.

