Rose McGowan is right about female directors

At the 2020 Academy Awards, Natalie Portman rolled up in a cape embroidered with the names of all female directors who hadn’t been nominated that evening and should have been: Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, etc. Personally, I thought it was was a cute, good-natured gesture, certainly not as powerful as working with more female directors in the future, as Rose McGowan quickly pointed out, for which Portman is not known.

In a long Facebook statement, McGowan wrote: “Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career – one of them was you. You have a production company that hired exactly one female director, you. She further wrote: “I choose you because you are the last in a long line of actresses playing the role of a woman who cares about other women. Actresses who supposedly represent women, but in reality do not do much at all. “

Natalie Portman responded in a statement via Variety and wrote: “It is true that I have made only a few films with women. In my long career I have only had the opportunity to work with female directors a few times – I have short films , commercials, music videos and films made with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and myself. Unfortunately, the non-made films I have tried to make a ghost history. “

“So I want to say, I’ve tried and I’ll keep trying,” she continued. “Although I have not been successful yet, I hope we will start a new day.”

My question is: can’t an actress just wear a piece of clothing with the names of female directors on it and it can’t be called “protest”? It is not that deep!

