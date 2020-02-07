Rose Day 2020: Best Jokes and Memes for F.A. Tribe

The Valentine’s Day week, which is celebrated from February 7th to 14th, has started. Everyone with a friend should prepare to give special gifts to their loved ones on each of these days.

On the first day of the week, the rose day, the lovers present themselves with bouquets of flowers. It is important to choose the right color of rose, as each color has a specific meaning. Red rose means expression of love, pink rose means grace and admiration, white rose symbolizes a new beginning in a new chapter, peach rose is a first blush of love, yellow rose is one that you give to your friend, and lavender rose shows love at first Look.

Rose Day sparked a huge meme party on Twitter, especially from the LOL tribe, who lived forever. Here’s a compilation of the best Rose Day memes and jokes on Twitter.

#RoseDay

When my friend comes into my garden, he says

* Bhai yeh Rose Chaiye GF ko dena hai *

I like- pic.twitter.com/1kTZ1VBXCr

– नानान न (बजरंग बजरंग) (@Gauri_doonite) February 7, 2020

Individuals on social media

For me it’s not #RoseDay

It’s only Friday

In them * pic.twitter.com/K2mlHsqEmt

– Onkesh Arora (@overcooked__) February 7, 2020

Phir Bhi happy pink day

#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/Wb0HIZ385d

– ♡ Fan Asim Riaz ♡ (@ Nasirmalik444) February 7, 2020

Rose Seller’s right now: #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/PdlvQOEtKU

– Sahil Nitin Kamble (@SahilNKamble) February 6, 2020

Couple is sitting peacefully in a public park. # RoseDay

Bajrang Dal member: pic.twitter.com/Tu7zuceQaJ

– Ranjan Baliarsingh (@Ranjan__k) February 7, 2020

Me this Valentine’s Day #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/qfPlTWW6VQ

– Rajesh Kumar (@ rk199420) February 7, 2020

Rose Seller’s on #RoseDay 🙂 – pic.twitter.com/ac9ExqL7v9

– Arijit Babu (@ Unstoppablekin4) February 7, 2020

#RoseDay

Rosen, if you recognize tomorrow, is February 7th pic.twitter.com/dGq4R0QwxG

– Flykon Abhishek (@abhishek_flykon) February 6, 2020

Excitement for February month

#RoseDay #ValentineWeek #Mahashivratri 2020 pic.twitter.com/tFfkrCUfCO

– Shivank Sharma (@ SharmaShivank55) February 7, 2020

Me for Valentine’s week: #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/0t0IyXIzYx

– Aashi श Jo शी (@ aashishjoshi00) February 7, 2020

Happy #RoseDay to everyone. pic.twitter.com/WSC2HY4IsN

– Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) February 7, 2020

When she asks for roses ..

Tell me: – #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/6TMW2IOgcv

– Ommi Gangawane (@ohhh_mii) February 7, 2020

#RoseDay

* If it’s rose day and gf ask for rose *

My kind of boy pic.twitter.com/zD9bmmssoM

– Zubair (@ Zubair43354569) February 7, 2020

# RoseDay2020

Everyone: without giving me Rose, “Happy #RoseDay”

I: pic.twitter.com/tLm2qEsFjg

– Prince Patel (@ 3princecharming) February 7, 2020

Rose Seller’s Today. # RoseDay pic.twitter.com/70Z9x4Et2o

– Karan Sharma (@ Vinayku38653716) February 7, 2020

Gulaab Na Sahi,

Koi Gulab Jamun hi dede .. # RoseDay pic.twitter.com/oVbW6RnpFi

– Gaurav Sawant (@ gauravsawant619) February 7, 2020

Friend: I had a lot of roses when I got to college. #RoseDay

I: pic.twitter.com/HXECfTebIm

– ऋतिका (@ Vritika385) February 7, 2020

During the rose day

Flower shop owner: -⤵️ # RoseDay pic.twitter.com/DTbNjPWSuq

– Aminul Islam (@Aminul_iislam) February 7, 2020

