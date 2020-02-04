Rosario Dawson teases the ‘Smart, Weird, Wild’ series Briarpatch

Briarpatch is a murder mystery per genre, but it will not play by the rules.

“It really has a wild aspect that is very unpredictable and unusual”, series producer and star Rosario Dawson tells E! exclusively. “And I think we are starving for that kind of content.”

Based on Rob Thomas“1984 of the same name, Dawson says, Briarpatch’s adaptation on a small screen (this Thursday February 6 at 10 p.m. on USA Network) to” modernize “his original story for the 21st century. The main character of the book, researcher Benjamin Dill, becomes Dawson’s Allegra in Andy GreenwaldThe culturally relevant version of a terrifying murder case in Texas and a neighborhood full of secrecy. And although the 10-part anthology filmed in Albuquerque, it takes place in a fictional border town called San Bonifacio, whose setting will “emphasize the clashes of culture and ideas and politics” that exist in its true counterparts.

“We need so many layers,” Dawson notes of the complexity of the series, which, in her view, reflects an increasing consumer awareness of pop culture across the board. “People watch TED Talks, they listen to podcasts. We are a smarter audience than we have ever been. And this story makes absolutely no compromises about that.”

In addition to political merits, Dawson praises the entertainment value of Briarpatch and calls it “a really smart, weird, wild” – there are “real wild animals running around”, according to the actor – “entertaining, stylish, incredible show.” Those who have seen his curvy, noir-inspired first-look trailers probably have similar impressions.

In terms of content, the lead role of the Briarpatch series describes as an enigmatic “murder mystery” during her chat with E!, Although there are indications that it won’t take long for the plot to get considerably thicker.

“What starts when a search for a murderer turns into an all-consuming fight to get (Allegra’s) corrupt hometown to its knees,” is the US official description. And Dawson promises that viewers are on the edge of their seats.

“It’s compelling,” she says, adding that it has been an “honor and a privilege” for her to bring this story to life. “You just can’t stop looking.”

Learn more about Dawson's Briarpatch character

