Rosario Dawson stops drinking alcohol and smoking weed

Rosario Dawson wants to be as clean and mentally present as possible in 2020.

“I feel so infected by the planet,” said the “Briarpatch” star, 40, in the March issue of Women’s Health, obtained early by People. “I want to cleanse my body. I want to be as clear as possible and very intentional every day.”

Although she plans to stay true to her word – to stay away from alcohol and weed as part of her good year’s plan – Dawson can make an exception in April and say, “Four twenty [as in April 2020] maybe the month from which I get CBD. “

According to the actress, the choice to give up indulgences was influenced by her father’s struggle with pancreatic cancer, for which he had surgery last year.

“So much of life has passed so quickly. But moments with my dad, like a meal – are the most amazing,” she said. “I want to be present. It wakes me up to really love my life and therefore to be in order with the good, bad and ugly.”

“I have that east coast energy of just going, going, going,” she added. “But it’s really beautiful if you take the time.”

Dawson said that since she has made her father’s health an important point of attention in her life, she has been made a point of giving priority to hers.

“I will take a bath or do a face mask or read something poetic that is only for me,” she said about her new love for self-care. “It is only in recent years that I have something like:” Let me get a massage. “It is actually necessary. If I do not give priority to mindfulness, I am not there for everyone the way I should be.”

But she does more than just put aside mind-expanding fabrics and pamper herself; Dawson also undertakes to follow a predominantly vegan diet and exercise regularly.

“I will dance to Afrobeat in my house for hours, 80s music or house music and break a sweat. Take a long walk and talk to someone – I can do that every day of the week,” she explained, adding that , although she follows a strict diet, she is still pampered with a “peanut butter and jam sandwich” from time to time.

The March issue of Women’s Health hits is on February 11.

