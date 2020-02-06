Roqoo Depot Podcasts in review: February 6, 2020

This week, the Roqoo Depot review team reviews Making Tracks Episode 26 and The Fantha From Down Under Episode 43. As always, a huge thank you to the Roqoo Depot review team for listening to and reviewing our shows, always appreciated.

Making Tracks: Episode 26 shows Mark Mulcaster talking about The Rise of Skywalker. There is an interview with Joonas Suotamo, Domhnall Gleeson, Chris Terrio, Callum Greene, Warwick Davis, Hassan Taj and Shirley Henderson from the premiere of TROS blue carpet. Mark and Mark also talk about the future of Star Wars stories. Good delivery.

Podcast network: Fantha Tracks Radio

Duration: 1 hour 12 minutes

Audio quality: good

Production quality: Great

Hosts: Mark and Mark

Assessment: good

The Fantha From Down Under: Episode 43 Adam talks a bit about The Rise of Skywalker, then goes in the news, the latest news about the Obi-Wan show, and after seeing TROS for the second time he shares his thoughts about it .

Podcast network: Fantha Tracks Radio

Duration: 36 minutes

Audio quality: Great

Production quality: Great

Hosts: Adam O’Brien

Assessment: good

