The regular NBA season 2019-2020 is half over and there are still some newbies who haven’t made their debut yet.

In the 2019 NBA draft, 13 out of 60 players who had not yet played in the NBA were drafted.

The 13 players and where they are now:

Round 1, Selection 1: Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (NBA debut on January 22)

Round 1, Choice 16: Chuma Okeke, Orlando Magic (The recovery from a torn ACL in March 2019 won’t take place until next year.)

Sources: The Orlando Magic plans to choose Chuma Okeke as number 16 overall this season. The creative move of both sides allows Okeke to focus on ACL rehab while still in the team’s long-term plans and receiving the 16th salary.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019