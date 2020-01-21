Photo: NBA.com
The regular NBA season 2019-2020 is half over and there are still some newbies who haven’t made their debut yet.
In the 2019 NBA draft, 13 out of 60 players who had not yet played in the NBA were drafted.
The 13 players and where they are now:
- Round 1, Selection 1: Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (NBA debut on January 22)
- Round 1, Choice 16: Chuma Okeke, Orlando Magic (The recovery from a torn ACL in March 2019 won’t take place until next year.)
Sources: The Orlando Magic plans to choose Chuma Okeke as number 16 overall this season. The creative move of both sides allows Okeke to focus on ACL rehab while still in the team’s long-term plans and receiving the 16th salary.
– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019
- Round 1, selection 19: Luka Samanic, San Antonio Spurs (currently playing in the G League for the Austin Spurs)
- Round 1, selection 26: Dylan Windler, Cleveland Cavaliers (will have one lower leg injury for the rest of the season)
- Round 2, Selection 35: Marcos Louzada Silva, designed by the Atlanta Hawks and traded to the Pelicans (currently playing for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League)
- Round 2, Selection 37: Deividas Sirvydis, designed by the Dallas Mavericks and traded to the Detroit Pistons (currently playing for BC Rytas Vilnius in Lithuania)
- Round 2, Choice 44: Bol Bol, Denver Nuggets (two-way contract, spent most of the season in the G League, currently not with “injury management” for a surgically repaired left foot)
- Round 2, selection 45: Isaiah Roby, Dallas Mavericks (currently playing in the G League for the Texas Legends)
- Round 2, selection 49: Quinndary Weatherspoon, San Antonio Spurs (two-way contract, currently playing in the G League for the Austin Spurs)
- Round 2, selection 53: Justin Wright-Foreman, Utah Jazz (two-way contract, currently playing in the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars)
- Round 2, Selection 54: Marial Shayok, Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract, spent most of the season in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats)
- Round 2, Pick 56: Jaylen Hands, designed by the Los Angeles Clippers and traded on the Brooklyn Nets (currently playing in the G League for the Long Island Nets)
- Round 2, selection 60: Vanja Marinkovic, Sacramento Kings (currently playing for Valencia in Spain)