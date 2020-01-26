Ronda Rousey is the king of women

A WWE durante a noite deste Sábado dia 25 colocou uma nova T-shirt from Ronda Rousey à venda na WWE Shop.

Ora is a new t-shirt from Ronda Rousey and a former women’s champion. There is currently no women’s Royal Rumble Match.

No Entanto, no Passa de especulação para já, mas a colocação desta nova t-shirt from Ronda Rousey and the opportunity to get a Lutadora no Royal Rumble.

Other possible reasons for the women’s Royal Rumble: There are numerous websites that are not open to the public and there is no confirmation of participation in a fight.

The WWE Hall of Famers Molly Holly and Beth Phoenix, Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler, Mercedes Martinez and Shayna Baszler, the ex-NXT women winner.

Becky Lynch and Asuka, a raw women master, are faced with the choice if you want to know that there is no royal rumble for women.

Acreditas que veremos Ronda Rousey not a royal rumble of women? What about a WWE t-shirt?