Ron Howard documents the aftermath of the campfire

PARK CITY, Utah – Ron Howard knew Paradise, the northern California city that was destroyed by the most destructive wildfire in California history.

His mother-in-law had lived there and he had visited the city. He had a certain understanding of his people. Howard visited it ten days after the so-called campfire swept through paradise, killing 85 people and destroying some 19,000 buildings.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

A little over a year later, Howard came to the Sundance Film Festival to premiere Rebuilding Paradise, a documentary he made about the aftermath of the campfire, including the colossal cleanup and reconstruction efforts of the narrow rural community.

“It’s the story of a community, not the story of a fire,” Howard said in an interview.

It is the third documentary in four years for Howard after “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” and “Pavarotti”. But “Rebuilding Paradise” was a more open exercise.

“There was no thesis to prove,” said Howard.

This included meeting the inhabitants of paradise, some of whom came to the premiere of the film at the Park City Festival. Steve “Woody” Culleton, a former Mayor of Paradise, who moved to his wife’s rebuilt house in December, said the film captured the resilience of Paradise’s small towns.

“Immediately after the disaster, many people came to the city. We were taken advantage of. We were exploited by (Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.) and the cleaning teams. We were taken advantage of by the media that left after a week, ”said Culleton. “It was not like that. Lizz Morhaim and Xan Parker, the producers, spent the year with us. They were there.”

The “reconstruction of paradise” largely eludes the discussion about climate change and instead focuses on the burdens of reconstruction and the persistence of the urban population. Howard made sure not to pull politics into the film.

“This is not about politics. If I wanted to make a film about climate change, there would be all sorts of charts and data and talk to statistics, “Howard said, either directly or through loved ones, these kinds of problems. What does that mean? What then?”

National Geographic will release Rebuilding Paradise later this year.

