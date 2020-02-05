Romney v Trump: Five major clashes that determine their tumultuous relationship

Mitt Romney was the only Republican who voted to condemn Donald Trump at the end of the president’s ousting process, but the Utah Senator was once a top choice for the Foreign Minister, even after he was a misogynistic fraud at the time mentioned jeopardizing the safety of the country.

Four years before he cast a guilty vote about the abuse of power against the president, the former Massachusetts governor warned republicans about Mr. Trump’s rise. Months later, they were pictured together, smiling at a dinner to discuss Mr. Romney’s prospects as a possible cabinet member.

Their public statements condemning the more moderate senator and the fleeting president have hidden their necessary working relationship from the party unit.

But that relationship seemed to break when the former Republican party leader demanded to hear witnesses in the trial of the President and then told the Senate that he was guilty of “a blatant attack on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values” . Mr. Romney agreed with other senate republicans to declare the president “not guilty” because of his obstruction of the indictment of the congress. At the end of the trial, both men belong to the same party that is facing a crucial election in November.

March 2016: “Donald Trump is a fake, a fraud”

The former Massachusetts governor and one-time Republican presidential candidate lost to the incumbent Barack Obama in the 2012 elections.

While Mr. Trump began to form the presumed nominee in 2016, Mr. Romney said Republicans were in danger of selecting “one of the stupidest and worst candidates in the history of the Republican party”. Days later he called him a “scammer” and a “fake” in a speech to the Hinckley Institute of Utah University.

“If we Republicans have chosen Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a safe and prosperous future are greatly reduced,” he said in his comments. “Donald Trump is a fake, a fraud. His promises are just as worthless as a diploma from Trump University.”

He demanded to see the tax return of the future president, calling him a hate of women, and criticizing his “absurd third-degree antics.”

Trump shot back a few days later at a meeting in Maine: “You can see how loyal he is. He begged for my approval. I could have said, “Mitt, fall to your knees. “He would have fallen to his knees. “

October 2016: “Are married women married?” Attack attack? “

With the elections in a few weeks, a 2005 tape from the Access Hollywood set was released, in which Mr. Trump can brag about abusing women: “I don’t even wait. And if you’re a star, they’ll let you do it. You can do anything … Get them at the p ****. You can do anything. “

On Twitter, Mr. Romney attacked the nominee: “Attacking Married Women? Allocation of Violence? Such despicable humiliation humiliates our wives and daughters and the face of the American.”

November 2016: “Very nice!”

After his election, the president wrote on Twitter that Mr. Romney had called to congratulate the president-elect on his victory. “Very nice!”

Mr. Romney wrote on Twitter: “Best wishes for our duly elected president: May his victory speech be his guide and the Republic keep its purpose.”

The two were then photographed, in a clear face, during a four-course dinner at the upscale Jean-Georges restaurant in New York, where the elected president, Mr. Romney, cherished a potential head of the state of his government.

Photographed when he left the restaurant, Mr. Romney smiled when he told reporters that he had a “wonderful evening” and said he was “impressed by the remarks he made on his victory night.”

He said that Mr. Trump “continues with a message of inclusion and bringing people together” and has “increasing hope” for his government.

The couple also met at Mr. Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, where the track was also reportedly talked about. Mr. Romney told reporters that they spoke “regarding the different theaters of the world of interest to the United States, of real interest”.

Days later, President Kellyanne Conway’s senior advisor poured water on their budding relationship and told NBC’s Meet the Press that “people feel betrayed to think that Governor Romney, who did his best to bring Donald’s character and intellect and integrity into Doubt Trump, now our elected president, will be given the most important role in government.

But the elected president said that Mr. Romney was still running to run the State Department and told the Today Show in his first post-election interview that he “was able to leave this stuff behind us.”

February 2018: “Thank you, Mr President, for the support”

After moving to Utah, Mr. Romney campaigned to hold an American senate seat previously owned by Orrin Hatch. The president endorsed him.

“He will be a great senator and a worthy successor to [Mr. Hatch] and has my full support and approval!” the president wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Romney replied, “Thank you, Mr. President, for the support. I hope that in the course of the campaign I will also earn the support and approval of the people of Utah.”

In July 2019, Mr. Romney seemed to be defending the president, not answering, or believing that Mr. Trump’s Twitter post told four congress women in color to return to their home country was racist: “I certainly feel some of these new members of Congress have views that are inconsistent with my experience and inconsistent with building a strong America. ”

October 2019: ‘Pompous ass’

While a congressional investigation into the President’s dealings with Ukraine began to take shape, Mr. Trump denounced his upcoming accusation, suggesting that Ukraine and China investigate Joe Biden, distracting from the likely accusations against him and claiming that his political opponent would be targeted must be.

Mr Romney called the President’s remarks “wrong and terrible”.

He said: “If the only American president Trump for the investigation of China is his political opponent in the middle of the democratic nomination process, it is gullibility to suggest that it is something other than politically motivated.”

The president shot back and called Mr. Romney a “pompous donkey” begging for Mr. Trump’s support.

