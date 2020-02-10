Romney banned from CPAC because of security anxiety while Trump continues revengeful tour

Democratic leaders attempted to sabotage Donald Trump’s punishment against impeachment after the president rejected major witnesses in the investigation of their government posts, while attacking those who had sentenced him last week to condemn him.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi hurled Mr. Trump after firing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council director who testified of the President’s telephone conversation with Ukraine and called the movement a “brutal act of retaliation.”

“President Trump is being accused forever,” the speaker said in a statement. “The shameful firing of Colonel Vindman was a clear and brutal revenge that reflects the President’s fear of the truth.”

She added, “History will remember Lieutenant Colonel Vindman as an American hero.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer also urged 74 inspectors across the country to investigate all retaliation against whistleblowers who reported presidential misconduct in a letter: “Without the courage of whistleblowers and the role of inspector general, the US will people may never have known how the president misused his power in the Ukrainian scandal. “

The investigation of accusation began after an anonymous whistleblower had made an official complaint about Mr. Trump’s phone call on 25 July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking the country to start investigating one of his 2020 political opponents, Joe Biden.

Several prominent members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle have since shared online messages that allegedly identify the anonymous whistleblower – including the son of the president, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump has meanwhile won the victory in his deposition after the American Senate led by the Republicans voted to acquit him in 52-48 votes. At a fire conference held in the Eastern Chamber after the vote, Mr. Trump smothered his apparent enemies and described the investigation that plagued his presidency as “bulls ***” and a series of cheats.

He also reportedly demanded the removal of Mr. Vindman, whom he called “very disobedient” at the weekend after the former NSC adviser was escorted from the White House on Friday afternoon.

Gordon Sondland, the former US ambassador to the European Union who also testified against the president and confirmed that there was a consideration in the Ukrainian government transactions, was fired Friday after Mr Vindman.

The president also spent the last few days attacking those who voted for his conviction in the Senate, including Democrats in battlefield states such as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Alabama Senator Doug Jones, as well as Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to his party in support of deposition.

Mr. Trump retorts messages during the weekend claiming that the senator had “stabbed Trump in the back” and wrote in his own tweet: “Romney has hurt some very good Republican senators and he was wrong about the hoax accusation . No idea!”

The Republican party seems to be following the example when it comes to the President’s attacks on Mr. Romney, who became the first senator in history to vote against a president in his own party during an accusation trial. Mr. Romney was banned from the upcoming conservative political action conference, a prominent annual political conference, because the chairman said he “would actually be afraid of [Mr. Romney’s] physical security” if he attended this event.

“We will not consider him conservative,” CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Full Court Press. “I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and discuss an issue with us, we might want him to come in the future. This year I would actually be afraid of his physical safety, people are so mad at him “

He added: “The biggest problem we have with Mitt Romney is not that he is just an individual who is following his political course. It is the fact that he has lied to conservatives all the time. He is a kind of” use and -loss-em ‘guy. “

Mr. Trump also planned a meeting in New Hampshire the night before the state held the first in the nation’s primary and wrote in a tweet Monday that he “wanted to shake the Dems a little,” adding, “They’ve got a whole boring deal going on. “

