Romesh Sabharwal (Cong) Election result 2020: Live updates

(Live status indicates real-time status and may not match the detailed figures below, which may be slightly delayed)

Detailed results

Live election results status of Romesh Sabharwal (रोमेश सभरवाल) of the Indian National Congress (INC) in New Delhi, during the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check whether Romesh Sabharwal has won or lost, is a leader or is behind.

Romesh Sabharwal is a candidate of the Indian National Congress from the New Delhi constituency in the Delhi elections in 2020. His profession according to the election statement submitted to the election committee is: Consultant. The educational qualifications of Romesh Sabharwal are: Post Graduate and are 56 years old.

His total declared capacity is Rs. 75.2 lakh comprising Rs. 75.2 lakh in movable assets and Rs. 0 as real estate. His total declared income is Rs. 22.9 lakh of which Rs. 12.5 lakh is own income. Romesh Sabharwal’s has total obligations of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate mentioned 0 criminal cases that were registered against him in the election statement.

Follow the live update tables to know the status of Romesh Sabharwal (INC) live election results at the 2020 New Delhi elections.

