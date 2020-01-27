Roman rules vence Falls Count Anywhere Match

Agenda for WWE Royal Rumble wins against Falls Count Anywhere match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. E este foi logo or primeiro combate da noite.
O WWE Royal Rumble broadcasts part of the 00h in Portugal or 21h in Brazil to WWE Network. O kickoff começa 2 horas antes. Subscreve aqui, o primeiro mês é grátis!
Logo a abrir o WWE RoyaL Rumble tivemos então o Falls Count Anywhere Match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin.
KINGLY chokeslam. # RoyalRumble @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/ELoxEt8Wuy
Roman reigns King Corbin has the opportunity to go to a country where his office or his counterpart is at stake. O foco dos dois lutadores estava em breair dor no rival, and tanto em vencer o combate, até porque este estendeu-se por cerca de 20 minutos.
Turning point for @WWERomanReigns?! #RoyalRumble #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/c9xF4R91xv
A good piece by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for King Corbin.
Absolute CHAOS is in this #FallsCountAnywhere match! #RoyalRumble @WWEUsos @RealRobertRoode @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/zKiYGHaMSD erupted
Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are not only members of the United States government and the United States Treasury Department.
O combate focouse depois novamente entre Roman Reigns e King Corbin, com o “Big Dog” a Colocar or a counterpart to a banana porta and an abaixo com ele dentro.
🚨 KING @BaronCorbinWWE IS HERE ERE # RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/rOYn9jd7PK
O confronto prosseguiu depois por mais algum tempo pelo meio do público, com corbin a retomar o controlo com uma cadeira.
Getting seats directly behind the shelter took on a whole new meaning … # RoyalRumble @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/rtrizzWwDr
Either way, Roman Reigns is a real opponent. How many times do I have to play “Big Dog” to play Superman Punch, to play Spear and to get a guaranteed score for Falls Count Anywhere Match!
What time is it? If Count Anywhere match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin?