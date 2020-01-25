Roman rules the new day without WWE backstage

During the last Sexta Feira phase, in which the WWE wrote a Twitter post on FOX, the WWE backstage phase was rated as particularly important. WWE backstage ceremonies and presentations during Roman reigns on the new day.

O “Big Dog” is a first-class participation in a program and can only be carried out after prior consultation with Royal Rumble. Quanto aos New Day, Xavier Woods has a presentation for New Day, Big E and Kofi Kingston.

WWE Backstage cannot be confronted with CM Punk, but only with passada terça-feira. O ex-lutador da WWE is a reporter of the program in Fevereiro.

Para além disto, esta será também uma edição especial do WWE Backstage, Pois será realizada a partir de Miami, no estado da Flórida, onde acontecerá o Super Bowl, e know a partir dos estúdios da FOX como vinha sendo hábito.

Would you like to attend the #WWEBackstage in Miami, FL this Tuesday? Click the link below and request your Tix to become part of our very first studio audience! https://t.co/knXe7nvSJj pic.twitter.com/q7F9SCVNNe

– WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 25, 2020

What do you expect from Roman’s presence on the new day? No WWE backstage?